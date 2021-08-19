Opinion | E.J. Dionne: When culture wars turn deadly

If traditionalists see themselves as seeking "the reinvigoration and realization of what are considered to be the very noblest ideals and achievements of civilization," progressivists hope for "the further emancipation of the human spirit and the creation of an inclusive and tolerant world."

Notice that Hunter does something we could use more of: He gives both sides their due by describing their respective ideals in positive terms. In so doing, Hunter underscored a truth that Alan Wolfe, a longtime political scientist at Boston College, later brought home in a 2006 dialogue with Hunter: The real cultural split is not "a division between red-state and blue-state America; it's a division inside every person." (Disclosure: I organized that dialogue as part of a Brookings Institution/Pew Charitable Trusts project.)

Wolfe's view, expressed in his book "One Nation, After All" is that most Americans "want the moral scales balanced without being loaded down to one side."

You might say that both Hunter and Wolfe are right: There is one heck of a cultural battle going on, but a lot of Americans want no part of it.

Which brings us back to vaccines. An August Monmouth University poll can serve as a kind of litmus test for whether to focus on culture wars or the possibility of a truce.