Opinion | Equity Illinois Superintendents: Don't halt progress made on funding our schools

We firmly believe that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is a strong advocate for our state’s children; that he wants to see that growth and stability continue, and that he understands how critical it is to the long-term success of our students and our state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sadly, the governor’s proposal to put significant education dollars into a “reserve” to be used only if a Fair Tax proposal passes in November threatens this progress in several ways.

First, it is important to understand that schools cannot build a budget around dollars that are not secure. More than 80 percent of most budgets involve personnel. Districts will not and should not hire staff and sign contracts if they are not sure they have the funding to support them for a full year. The same challenge applies for the special education, school meal, and transportation dollars that the governor also proposes to put in “reserve.”

Second, it is unthinkable to us that our state would choose to back away from its promise to invest at least $350 million in our schools every year for the next seven years. And hinging nearly half of promised funding on a possible constitutional amendment effectively does just that.