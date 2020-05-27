Opinion | Equity Illinois Superintendents: State must craft a learning recovery plan for schools, students

Prior to COVID-19, we were seeing promising increases in educational gains by students from historically marginalized communities. As the pandemic continues to disrupt schooling (and more) across our state, that progress is at risk. We cannot let that happen. Just as we did for school funding reform, we call on the governor, the General Assembly and other state leaders to implement a comprehensive, statewide learning recovery plan that ensures all districts, students and teachers have access to the supports they need.

A comprehensive learning recovery plan will require: social, emotional and mental health supports for students, families and educators; more planning time, support and training to help educators address the unprecedented emotional and academic impact their students are experiencing; infrastructure, training and other supports to close the digital divide; targeted supports for students most impacted by COVID-19; and the additional, in-person school time required to effectively address student’s social-emotional and academic needs.

Importantly, we must think collectively. A recovery plan that leaves every district to fend for itself, runs the very real risk of compounding the inequitable impact this crisis is already having on our children.

There are plenty of competing priorities as we work to rebuild in the wake of the coronavirus. We believe that a strategic, bold and equity-focused statewide plan for education must be front and center. And, if we care about our children, we will respond to this crisis in a way that allows us to re-imagine a better system, one that works in an equitable manner for all students. Two million futures depend on what we do now, as does the vibrancy and future of our state as a whole. We’ve come together for our children before and done the impossible. Surely, we can do it again.

This editorial was submitted by Equity Illinois Superintendents, and signed by the Chicago Urban League; Faith Coalition for the Common Good (Springfield); Illinois Association for Multilingual and Multicultural Education; Illinois Latino Coalition of Education Leaders; Illinois Latino Council in Higher Education; Latino Leadership Pipeline; Latino Policy Forum; League of United Latin American Citizens; Network for Hispanic Education Administrators ; Quad County Urban League (Aurora); Springfield NAACP; Tri-County Urban League (Peoria); United Congregations of Metro East; and Dr. K. Edward Copeland, Lead Pastor, New Zion Baptist Church (Rockford).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0