Opinion | Equity Illinois Superintendents: State must craft a learning recovery plan for schools, students

Most of us are on the record that education is a major civil rights issue of the 21st century. A high-quality education unlocks the door to economic opportunity and stability. We carried that message across the state and to Springfield where, in 2017, the Evidence-Based Funding formula was passed into law. This historic legislation forever changed how Illinois funds public schools, with a lens toward equity.
There were some who felt that a change of this magnitude was impossible. But, when the future of the state was on the line, people found a way to unite. Now, as we face a once-in-a-century crisis that is wreaking emotional and academic havoc on our children, we are called to come together again to protect their futures.
We applaud the school staff and families who have spent the past two months making the best of school campus closures and state-mandated remote learning. We know firsthand, however, that some families have struggled in this current environment — especially students of color, English learners and students from low-income households or with special needs.
Let’s be clear about what is at stake. Research into other crises reveals that periods of intense learning loss, with months of lost schooling, resulted in lifelong negative outcomes in education, employment and earnings. Many of the students and families we serve have felt the pain of inequity for years. COVID-19 has made it worse. The devastating and disproportionate death toll in black and Latinx communities has been overwhelming. Adding insult to injury is the digital divide that severely impacts children of color and students from low-income households. Our students are counting on us to ensure, through a fair, just and equitable response, that their futures are not permanently compromised.
Prior to COVID-19, we were seeing promising increases in educational gains by students from historically marginalized communities. As the pandemic continues to disrupt schooling (and more) across our state, that progress is at risk. We cannot let that happen. Just as we did for school funding reform, we call on the governor, the General Assembly and other state leaders to implement a comprehensive, statewide learning recovery plan that ensures all districts, students and teachers have access to the supports they need.
A comprehensive learning recovery plan will require: social, emotional and mental health supports for students, families and educators; more planning time, support and training to help educators address the unprecedented emotional and academic impact their students are experiencing; infrastructure, training and other supports to close the digital divide; targeted supports for students most impacted by COVID-19; and the additional, in-person school time required to effectively address student’s social-emotional and academic needs.
Importantly, we must think collectively. A recovery plan that leaves every district to fend for itself, runs the very real risk of compounding the inequitable impact this crisis is already having on our children.
There are plenty of competing priorities as we work to rebuild in the wake of the coronavirus. We believe that a strategic, bold and equity-focused statewide plan for education must be front and center. And, if we care about our children, we will respond to this crisis in a way that allows us to re-imagine a better system, one that works in an equitable manner for all students. Two million futures depend on what we do now, as does the vibrancy and future of our state as a whole. We’ve come together for our children before and done the impossible. Surely, we can do it again.
This editorial was submitted by Equity Illinois Superintendents, and signed by the Chicago Urban League; Faith Coalition for the Common Good (Springfield); Illinois Association for Multilingual and Multicultural Education; Illinois Latino Coalition of Education Leaders; Illinois Latino Council in Higher Education; Latino Leadership Pipeline; Latino Policy Forum; League of United Latin American Citizens; Network for Hispanic Education Administrators ; Quad County Urban League (Aurora); Springfield NAACP; Tri-County Urban League (Peoria); United Congregations of Metro East; and Dr. K. Edward Copeland, Lead Pastor, New Zion Baptist Church (Rockford).
