Opinion | Eric Zarnikow: Students can seek adjustments in financial aid

As the state’s college access and financial aid agency, we recommend that incoming freshmen who are seeking an adjustment to their financial aid contact each of the schools they are considering attending to discuss the situation. That way, you will be able to consider all the options available to you. Keeping a copy of all materials used to document the change in your financial situation will save you time in providing information to each school.

If you have not yet filed your FAFSA and are planning on attending school in 2020-21, you should complete it as soon as possible to take advantage of state and possibly institutional aid for which you might be eligible. If the 2018 tax returns you will be required to use to complete the FAFSA do not reflect your current financial situation, once you have completed the FAFSA you should contact each school you are interested in attending to discuss your changed circumstances.

There is free assistance available to help you through this process so you don’t have to navigate it alone or give up on your college plans. In addition to your school’s financial aid office, you can contact the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), and especially our ISACorps members, to help answer questions and assist you in preparing the materials you need to document your changed circumstances. Once you receive your new financial aid offers, you can use our online financial aid comparison worksheet or work one-on-one with one of our ISACorps members to compare your financial aid offers.

Eric Zarnikow is the executive director of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

