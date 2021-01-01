Opinion | Gary L. Allen: 'Me' rather than 'we'

But what about the rest of us? We have been asked by scientists, physicians and state government officials to wear masks, to maintain social distancing, to wash our hands, not to gather in large groups and not to travel over holidays. Our collective response to what are actually little more than inconveniences tells a sad story.

Millions of Americans refuse to wear a mask or social distance, many as a political statement, others because they claim it is their right to refuse, even though that “right” just might deprive someone else of a more basic right, the right to life.

To me, those who refuse to comply with such simple requests are accomplices in the deaths of thousands of people they don’t even know, including our doctors and nurses — indeed, all front-liners.

One defense given by people refusing to follow directives from scientists and government officials is COVID fatigue. Really? WWII lasted over four years for Americans. At this point in time COVID has required that we follow some simple protective steps for 10 months.