Opinion | Gary L. Allen: Trust the American voter

Finishing the arc of history toward a true democracy has been slow since 1920. In fact, while laws such as the Voting Rights Act were passed, nothing as secure as an amendment to move the arc of democracy has succeeded in the last 100 years. And, there have been many setbacks along the way. From the KKK intimidating/killing black voters, to poll taxes, to Gerrymandering, to the Supreme Court shamefully gutting the Voting Rights Act, to current voter suppression techniques, we still have not reached a true democracy in all elections. That is, one person, one vote with the candidate receiving the most votes declared the winner.

Granted, we do have a form of democracy at the school board, city and county government level and at the non-Gerrymandered state level. Federally, we vote directly for House and Senate, but democracy has yet to come to the election of our president.

Two of our last three presidents lost the popular vote and became president because of an electoral system that increasingly does not represent the consent of the governed. Consider the 2016 presidential election. Donald Trump won basically because he carried Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, and thus received all of their electoral votes. The popular vote told a different story. We cannot let the 2000 election or the 2016 election become the new normal, where the will of the electorate is denied by an archaic system.

It is time for a Constitutional Amendment for a direct election of the president. It is time to eliminate that last vestige of a system that says in effect that the American voter can’t really be trusted to directly give his/her consent.

Gary L. Allen is a retired community college speech instructor and forensics coach. In 1971, he founded and coached the Southeastern Illinois College forensics team. He also served on SIC's Board of Trustees for 12 years.

