Opinion | Gary L. Allen: Trust the American voter

Another Independence Day has come and gone — a day that I spent watching patriotic movies such as "1776" and listening to various dignitaries give speeches commemorating the declaration of the United States as a new nation.
Notable in some of those speeches was a reference to that July day in 1776 as the birth or the beginning of our democracy. Also cited was all or part of the most quoted lines from that declaration always including “all men are created equal.” Interestingly, those speeches usually omitted the following line, “that governments are instituted among men, declaring their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
“Consent of the governed” sounds great, sounds as if you and I count, sounds like a democracy. But a decade-plus later, when the Framers of the Constitution signed their names to the document that was to be the blueprint for governing the United States, did that document reflect Jefferson’s words? Hardly! The word “democracy” is not even in the Constitution.
In fact, James Madison, “Father of the Constitution,” called democracy “the most vile form of government,” and his opinion was shared by most of the Framers. Only white men of property could vote in federal elections, and then only for the House of Representatives. Senators were selected by state legislatures and the president was elected by electors, who were also appointed appointed by state legislatures.
The fact is the Framers did not trust the average American enough to give him/her the right to vote, a right that is still elusive for too many. In essence, at the signing of our Constitution the consent of we the governed was not considered. America was governed for the most part by an elite benevolent fifteen percent of the adult population.
However, to borrow an often used cliche’, the arc of history reveals that a real democracy is what most Americans want.
The first step toward “consent of the governed,” a.k.a. democracy, was taken by a most unlikely president when Andrew Jackson eliminated the property requirement as a condition of voting rights. All white men could now vote.
While Jefferson’s belief that the Constitution should be revised every generation so as not to bind future generations to conditions of the past was not accepted, credit must be given to the Framers for providing for amendments to the original document.
And, several amendments bent that arc toward democracy. The Thirteenth Amendment eliminated slavery. The Fifteenth Amendment extended voting rights to black men. Now, all men could vote, at least by law.
In 1913, the 17th Amendment provided for public election of senators, and in 1920, the 19th Amendment finally gave women the right to vote. I can remember my grandmother telling me that because the county roads were so muddy on election day and because she did not want to miss her first chance to vote, she rode a horse to the polls that year.
Finishing the arc of history toward a true democracy has been slow since 1920. In fact, while laws such as the Voting Rights Act were passed, nothing as secure as an amendment to move the arc of democracy has succeeded in the last 100 years. And, there have been many setbacks along the way. From the KKK intimidating/killing black voters, to poll taxes, to Gerrymandering, to the Supreme Court shamefully gutting the Voting Rights Act, to current voter suppression techniques, we still have not reached a true democracy in all elections. That is, one person, one vote with the candidate receiving the most votes declared the winner.
Granted, we do have a form of democracy at the school board, city and county government level and at the non-Gerrymandered state level. Federally, we vote directly for House and Senate, but democracy has yet to come to the election of our president.
Two of our last three presidents lost the popular vote and became president because of an electoral system that increasingly does not represent the consent of the governed. Consider the 2016 presidential election. Donald Trump won basically because he carried Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, and thus received all of their electoral votes. The popular vote told a different story. We cannot let the 2000 election or the 2016 election become the new normal, where the will of the electorate is denied by an archaic system.
It is time for a Constitutional Amendment for a direct election of the president. It is time to eliminate that last vestige of a system that says in effect that the American voter can’t really be trusted to directly give his/her consent.
Gary L. Allen is a retired community college speech instructor and forensics coach. In 1971, he founded and coached the Southeastern Illinois College forensics team. He also served on SIC's Board of Trustees for 12 years.
