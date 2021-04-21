Opinion | Gary Marx: A trail of trash

One day last summer, I found myself at the stop sign at Glenview Drive and Old Main in Carbondale. I was behind a car with Georgia plates. I don’t typically notice license plates of other cars, but I did in this case, because when a carry-out container from Burger King came flying out of the passenger-side window I wanted to register everything I could about that car.

I laid on the horn and instinctively thrust my fist out the window, one finger held prominently aloft. I saw the driver glance into his rearview mirror as he drove through the intersection. Truth be told, I didn’t register the plate number, or the make of the car. I was too furious.

But I got out and picked up the Neanderthal’s trash. It contained half a Whopper and a handful of cold fries. I was not tempted. I put it in the back of my pickup truck and found a receptacle for it later on.

Before I got back into my truck, though, my attention was drawn to someone inside the child care center that is right there at the intersection. She was tapping on the window, and when I looked her way she smiled and gave me a thumb’s up. Ah, one good hand gesture deserves another.