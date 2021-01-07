Opinion | Gary Marx: Mike Bost is complicit

The only reason some people believe there was fraud in the 2020 election is because they choose to believe the inflammatory words of a known liar and a narcissistic conman. He panders to people’s basest instincts. People latch onto conspiracy theories — the wackier the better — because it’s like joining a secret society, a club, a cult. Conspiracy theories make them feel smarter — “I know something you don’t know” — and they don’t have to think too much. They choose to ignore facts and statements from election officials from every contested state. And they disregard the discernment of the courts, including the Supreme one. More than 60 lawsuits filed by Trump, Giuliani and other sycophants have been denied for lack of evidence.

So, Mike, do you believe evidence that does not exist? Please don’t say you simply want to investigate the claims of fraud. Given the lack of credible evidence to support the ravings of a deranged man, isn’t that akin to saying we should investigate the claims of flat-Earthers? Unlike your spine, Mike, the truth is not that difficult to find.

Jan. 6, 2021, was a sad and momentous day in American history. And it was illustrative. It showed how fragile our democracy is. It showed how dangerous and unhinged Donald Trump actually is, and how pathetic some of our representatives and senators really are.