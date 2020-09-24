Opinion | Glenn Poshard: A message of nonviolence and respect

President Lincoln proposed the only antidote to our situation that I know. He said at the end of that same Inaugural Address. “…With malice toward none, with charity(love) for all ... let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.”

Justices Ginsburg and Scalia showed our country we can be miles apart in our interpretation of the Constitution and remain as friends who share a passion for our democracy and its laws. John Lewis followed in the footsteps of Dr. King in showing that we can be passionate in our march toward justice without resorting to violence.

But what can I do? All my life I have attempted to be of service to my country in one form or another. I can’t just do nothing in these perilous times.

Beginning this Monday, Sept. 28, I will be silently marching in front of each courthouse in all 39 counties of the two congressional districts I represented in Congress. I will be carrying signs of nonviolence and respect for our people and our democracy.