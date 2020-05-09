Opinion | Glenn Poshard: It's not the time for hoaxes

As a former congressman, co-chair of the Rural Health Care Caucus in the House of Representatives, a member of the Illinois Hospital Association Board of Trustees, and chairman of the Illinois Health Facilities Planning board, I have pretty good knowledge of rural health care and my congressional district included every hospital in Rep. Bailey’s district. They are good, small rural hospitals but with few, if any, ICU beds and certainly not capable of handling a massive coronavirus and flu epidemic that Dr. Fauci and other scientists have predicted could very well happen this fall and winter. People will die unnecessarily if this happens.

The ICU beds in Mount Vernon and Evansville will be full and every ventilator in use. Where will the people of southeastern Illinois go to receive life-saving care? How many long months will it take for jobs to return if this pandemic comes back with double the force?

We all want the economy to recover and restore the jobs of our people. It will if we take a measured and thoughtful approach to this and prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed before the fall gets here with the potential of a second wave.

In my judgement, both the president's Coronavirus Task Force plan is solid and so is Gov. Pritzker’s. This is not a time for encouraging people to adopt the attitude that this pandemic is a hoax and we don’t have to care about our neighbors!

Glenn Poshard is a former Illinois State Senator, U.S. Congressman, gubernatorial candidate, and is a former President of the Southern Illinois University system.