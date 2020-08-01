Opinion | Glenn Poshard: Remembering John Lewis, the Conscience of the Congress

Later, in my first term, two Methodist ministers and a White House staffer, all of whom had been civil rights activists, began meeting in my office at 7 a.m. on Wednesday mornings to discuss the role of faith and politics. The discussion, prayer, and meditation was centered around Christ’s admonition that people of faith are to be “in the world,” but not “of the world,” that we are to “give unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and give unto God what is God’s.” This became a very bipartisan group and eventually was incorporated into the Faith and Politics Institute, conducting many of these discussion groups all over the Hill. The Institute remains today as a force for promoting bipartisanship in Congress. John Lewis became an important leader in our Faith and Politics Institute. Who better than my friend John to help us understand the dynamic relationship between faith and politics?