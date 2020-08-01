Opinion | Glenn Poshard: Remembering John Lewis, the Conscience of the Congress

John Lewis was elected to Congress in 1986. I was elected in 1988. Not long after my swearing in from the 22nd Congressional District of Illinois, I met Congressman Lewis for the first time.
It was 6 a.m. on a Wednesday morning in the House gym. Over the 10 years I served in Congress, our little group of congressmen — Pete DeFazio of Oregon, Dick Durbin and I from Illinois, and John Lewis from Georgia — met as many times in the House gym at 6 a.m. Tuesday to Thursday as our schedules allowed. It was usually 20 minutes on the treadmill, 10 minutes in the sauna, shower, dress, and a walk back to our offices.
Since John’s office and mine were fairly close to one another, we often walked together. In that hour each day, I never once saw the civil rights icon or the sought-after national leader. What I did see was the personification of kindness and calmness. John never brought up the demonstrations or marches he led … never anything about Dr. King or other civil rights leaders. We seldom ever talked about those things, except perhaps as the issue related to legislation currently pending before us in Congress.
John and I shared a common background of growing up in rural poverty, of believing that government could be a force for good, that we shared a common love for the powerful principles of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. We had many conversations about our families and the small rural churches that were such an important part of our upbringing. We shared the scriptures that we learned from our mothers, and we talked often about Dr. King’s Beloved Community, a vision John never gave up on his whole life.
Later, in my first term, two Methodist ministers and a White House staffer, all of whom had been civil rights activists, began meeting in my office at 7 a.m. on Wednesday mornings to discuss the role of faith and politics. The discussion, prayer, and meditation was centered around Christ’s admonition that people of faith are to be “in the world,” but not “of the world,” that we are to “give unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and give unto God what is God’s.” This became a very bipartisan group and eventually was incorporated into the Faith and Politics Institute, conducting many of these discussion groups all over the Hill. The Institute remains today as a force for promoting bipartisanship in Congress. John Lewis became an important leader in our Faith and Politics Institute. Who better than my friend John to help us understand the dynamic relationship between faith and politics?
When our institute began sponsoring the pilgrimage each year to the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, who but John could lead that pilgrimage, and he did for more than 20 years. There was a reason he was called the Conscience of the Congress. His conscience manifested itself as courage and kindness, and will always be a beacon to all Americans who care about justice and call him friend.
Glenn Poshard is a former Illinois State Senator, U.S. Congressman, gubernatorial candidate, and is a former President of the Southern Illinois University system.
