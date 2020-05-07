Opinion | Guest View: Soil and water conservation more important now than ever

Tornadoes and flooding can spur nutrient loss because these events often create runoff water that gets into our streams, rivers and lakes. The runoff from streets, farms and waste treatment plants carries with it excessive levels of nitrogen and phosphorus. The excess of nutrients fuel algal blooms that decrease oxygen needed by fish and other aquatic animals. From Illinois, the nutrients get washed down the Mississippi River, eventually creating a dead zone covering thousands of square miles in the Gulf of Mexico.

But the runoff doesn’t just affect faraway animal habitats. It can have dramatic effects in Southern Illinois too. It can degrade drinking water quality, hinder recreation and lower property values. Runoff and nutrient loss make our farms less profitable and can threaten our public health.

In 2015, the Illinois EPA and Department of Agriculture created the Illinois Nutrient Loss Strategy to tackle this extraordinary challenge. The objective is to reduce nitrogen in Illinois waters by 15% and phosphorus by 25% by 2025. But how we get there is a little muddy without specific legislation targeting nutrient loss.