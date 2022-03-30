Opinion | Gus Maroscher: Déjà Vu of horror in high def and living color

The images invoke tears and rage but mostly tears. Mutilated bodies, mass graves, bombed maternity hospitals, elderly and invalids laying on concrete floors in a bomb-shelter, families shot and left to die on Ukrainian streets — and no end in sight.

Those of us, who as children lived and survived such horrors don't want to tune into "breaking news" of mutilated bodies, but feel that if we don't, we are betraying our own past of unimaginable horror. A past that will now bring the same nightly nightmares to a new generation of war's children. My nightmares faded some decades ago — and dammit to hell — they are back.

Have we learned nothing?

British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, French President Didier, German Chancellor, Adolf Hitler, and Italy's Prime Minister Mussolini met to avert World War II in September 1938.

Their solution to halt Hitler's imperial lust — sacrificing Czechoslovakia. (Czechoslovakia was not invited to discuss the details of the annihilation.)

After the historic meeting, Mr. Chamberlain made this statement. "My good friends, for the second time in our history, a British prime minister has returned from Germany bringing peace with honor. I believe it is peace for our time."

A month later, Conservative Member of Parliament, Winston Churchill, addressed Parliament for 45 minutes. The address included this warning-and-prophecy. "This is only the beginning of the reckoning. This is only the first sip, the first foretaste of a bitter cup which will be proffered to us year by year unless by a supreme recovery of moral health and martial vigor, we arise again and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time." That speech was followed by the Second World War and 62-million dead.

We have learned nothing.

In fact, our European partners and our President see the world through Chamberlain’s rose-colored glasses. Mr. Putin shares a trait with Hitler and other sociopathic megalomaniacs — an insatiable appetite for power — punctuated with a healthy dose of narcissism. The photo of shirtless, saggy-boobed Putin posing on a horse speaks volumes, but I digress.

The Euros, being fully aware of who-and-what they were dealing with, foolishly became "energy dependent" on Putin's oil and gas. Meanwhile our President, in a colossal and historic blunder, botched the Afghanistan withdrawal by abandoning our citizens and gifting the Taliban billions in weaponry. The Afghan debacle was followed by reversing our energy independence and making us rely on others to heat our homes and drive our cars to work. Putin watched in amazement, smiled, and plotted.

The Putins of the world have a knack for sizing up opponents. They examine both the mental agility and character of adversaries. As such, when our president, prior to the invasion, hinted that a "minor incursion" was preferable to all-out war, this gross mental lapse was not lost on Putin. As to judging character, our President's family had grossed millions by cashing-in on our president’s name. The partial list of the Biden family pay-for-play “donors” is impressive — Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Romania. Such blatant moral lapses were also not lost on Putin, himself an ethical trainwreck, who understands how to weaponize an opponent’s ethical lapses to his tactical advantage.

Yes, we are in a mess and our enemies, China, Iran, N. Korea, Venezuela, Cuba and others are watching, waiting and plotting.

Oh, what to do? Here’s a suggestion for us who, in disgust, stare at our TVs and watch the nightly horror show. Turn off the TV, find a pen and paper and send a summary of your revulsion and mistrust of this bungling and ethically challenged Administration to our representatives in both the House and Senate.

And let's not mince words — remind our elected officials of Churchill's prophecy, that "this is only the beginning of the reckoning."

