Opinion | Herald & Review: Can we afford the coronavirus wait? Or not?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This editorial appeared in the May 9, 2020, edition of the (Decatur) Herald & Review:

Have we reached a peak? Are we in a calm before the storm? Can we safely begin to live our lives in a fashion somewhat closer to what was normal? Can we afford it? Can we afford not to?

All of us sort through those questions and others on a daily basis. Our current issue is because we are making history as we live, there’s no one available to give us the answers we crave. And “I don’t know” is an unacceptable response.

With those things in mind, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s revision is an improvement. The plan to look at the state as distinct sections when addressing response to the COVID-19 crisis is a step in the right direction.

Some of Pritzker’s orders have been sensible, others have been, and continue to be, curious at the least. Pritzker’s management was quick to shut down public places. The relative quiet outside of Cook County is likely a testament to that strategy having the preferred result. He’s been on the cutting edge, with many of his plans and decisions influencing those from other states.