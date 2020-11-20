Opinion | If you're following COVID-19 guidelines, you need to speak up

And this is a problem for all of us because car crashes and heart attacks are still happening as they always have. The only thing that’s changed is now when you come to St. Louis for those head injuries or stents, there aren’t enough beds, ventilators, or doctors to treat you because those resources are being used for COVID-19.

This is usually where the messaging about the importance of masks and social distancing comes in, but we’re past that. Now the call is for Southern Illinoisans to do their part to talk to each other about that runaway train. I can tell you the numbers, but (most of) you don’t know me, and have no reason to trust me. Trust is the foundation of any meaningful conversation. If you look around your network, I bet there’s someone who trusts you and who is also planning a Thanksgiving gathering, hanging out with friends, not wearing their mask in public, or doing some other action that could accidentally kill someone. If you know that person, it’s your responsibility to talk to them. If you are a business leader, community leader, religious leader, or just someone seen as a source of sound advice — it’s your responsibility to speak up.

It may be a hard, uncomfortable, awkward conversation. But here’s what I want you to know — you will be more effective than you think. Decades of scientific research tells us that the most effective messengers are those who have mutual respect with the receiver. Next year, without a doubt, there will be empty seats at the Thanksgiving table. Will you be able to say you truly did all you could to help your community? Did you speak up when it was your voice needed most?

Beth Prusaczyk, PhD, is faculty at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, where she studies health care delivery and quality. She is originally from West Frankfort and focuses her research on rural health disparities.