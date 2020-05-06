Opinion | Jane Adams: An open letter to the Carbondale City Council

I don't understand the city government’s reasoning. It makes no fiscal sense to me; it seems to be a wasteful and irresponsible use of taxpayer monies, and it appears to be a disservice to staff who may be furloughed in the fall.

I am a Park District commissioner, and I am gratified that the Park District is doing its utmost to be responsible with its revenues. As programs were shut down due to emergency orders, the already very small staff undertook maintenance jobs that would normally have been done by seasonal and part-time workers.

This week, as nearly full closure was extended, all Park District staff have been furloughed — essential staff for one week (one day a week); everyone else, including department heads, for one month. I’m very proud of the staff who have pulled together to help the Park District, and the people of Carbondale, make it through these difficult times while keeping the parks open and maintained for the public to enjoy.