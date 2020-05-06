Opinion | Jane Adams: An open letter to the Carbondale City Council

Last week, Carbondale’s City Council made important decisions regarding next year’s budget. Because of the COVID-19 emergency closures the City anticipates a significant shortfall in revenue. Nonetheless, as reported in the Southern (April 29, 2020), the Council approved City Manager Gary Williams’ recommendation to not furlough any employees. Instead, the Council has redirected tax revenues from the food and beverage, package liquor, lodging, home rule and motor fuel taxes from the Local Improvement Fund to the General Fund for this fiscal year.
This might make sense if the city was tightening its belt as most businesses and residents have been forced to do.
Instead, the city manager has stopped some, perhaps many, city services. The City of Carbondale is not enforcing our weed and grass ordinance; it has suspended the mandatory rental inspection program. With the City Hall/Civic Center closure, employees whose jobs required a lot of face-to-face contact with the public and who managed events and meetings now have no obvious work to do. Have these workers been reassigned to other jobs? Or do they remain on the city payroll?
If they don’t have new assignments, they should be furloughed immediately, while the $600 weekly federal stimulus monies can be added to their regular unemployment benefits and while city services are suspended. It makes no sense to defer a decision until fall, as the city manager suggested, after the stimulus program has ended and when city services may resume.
I don't understand the city government’s reasoning. It makes no fiscal sense to me; it seems to be a wasteful and irresponsible use of taxpayer monies, and it appears to be a disservice to staff who may be furloughed in the fall.
I am a Park District commissioner, and I am gratified that the Park District is doing its utmost to be responsible with its revenues. As programs were shut down due to emergency orders, the already very small staff undertook maintenance jobs that would normally have been done by seasonal and part-time workers.
This week, as nearly full closure was extended, all Park District staff have been furloughed — essential staff for one week (one day a week); everyone else, including department heads, for one month. I’m very proud of the staff who have pulled together to help the Park District, and the people of Carbondale, make it through these difficult times while keeping the parks open and maintained for the public to enjoy.
Our restauranteurs have taken an enormous hit, but they're stepping up to help our entire community through the Southern Illinois Kitchen Collaborative and other initiatives. People have taken it on themselves to make masks for frontline workers. Musicians are hosting virtual concerts like the Tuesday Closed Mic Night and the live-streamed Saturday night shows at the Varsity Center and the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. Southern Illinois University Carbondale is providing food and learning materials for their students.
All over the region, people are stepping up to help those most deeply affected by this crisis. And several area cities and counties have furloughed staff.
This is a time for the city to take seriously the need to help our local hospitality and retail businesses restart and to make the community attractive to visitors and residents.
The hospitality taxes were earmarked, in part, for such initiatives. To sweep all those funds, without first furloughing temporarily redundant workers, is unconscionable.
Jane Adams, of Carbondale, is a commissioner on the Carbondale Park District board.
