Opinion | Jeffrey Punske: We need to put more trust in our students

In his Guest View published on Aug. 8, Dr. David Johnson argues that the return of students pose a health risk to the campus and the larger Carbondale community.

While, I agree there is indeed risk; I have more faith in our students.

In my experience, when I am in public spaces in Carbondale, it seems that it is members of Dr. Johnson’s peer group that are violating public health considerations of social distancing and masking. Our young adults, who are frontline retail and service employees, are risking exposure to make their wages. The fact that the upswing is associated with the reopening of many businesses that employ our younger neighbors in groups seems to be lost.

This isn’t a matter of irresponsibility on the part of younger Southern Illinoisans. As an educator who works closely with my students, I know that our students will take this situation seriously.