Opinion | Jeffrey Punske: We need to put more trust in our students

In his Guest View published on Aug. 8, Dr. David Johnson argues that the return of students pose a health risk to the campus and the larger Carbondale community.
While, I agree there is indeed risk; I have more faith in our students.
In my experience, when I am in public spaces in Carbondale, it seems that it is members of Dr. Johnson’s peer group that are violating public health considerations of social distancing and masking. Our young adults, who are frontline retail and service employees, are risking exposure to make their wages. The fact that the upswing is associated with the reopening of many businesses that employ our younger neighbors in groups seems to be lost.
This isn’t a matter of irresponsibility on the part of younger Southern Illinoisans. As an educator who works closely with my students, I know that our students will take this situation seriously.
The question before SIU is not as simple as going fully online or not. There are countless complexities. For instance, late last week, I met (remotely) with an international undergraduate student to advise on which classes he should take for the upcoming term. He was concerned about the now-rescinded ICE rule which required international students to have in person classes. Knowing that the rule was no longer in effect, but also know the capriciousness of these decisions, he wanted to make sure he had some in person or hybrid instruction just in case. Luckily, my program was more than able to provide.
Further, we must consider that for many students Carbondale is their safe place to study. Many students do not have access to the resources they need elsewhere. There are numerous reasons for courses to need to have in person components for access reasons. All of these consideration have escaped Dr. Johnson’s attention.
I am well versed in the considerations and challenges facing the university when it comes to the COVID-19 crisis. I have been working with the university’s administration for the past month as part of the Faculty Association’s bargaining team. There are many places where I am in total agreement with the university’s plans, others where I will likely never be. As part of my efforts with the Faculty Association, I will continue to work to assure that the university administration’s feet are held to the fire when it comes to safety.
Dr. Johnson is a colleague of mine and someone I consider a friend. As a commenter stated more elegantly than me during the Aug. 7 forum with Chancellor Lane: “David bro u tweaking”.
Jeffrey Punske is a member of the Faculty Association's bargaining team at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.