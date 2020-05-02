Opinion | Jim Muir: A little advice for the stay-home Class of 2020

There is an old saying that states: “The same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg." In other words, it’s not about circumstances but it’s what you’re made of that will sustain you in every aspect of your life. That last line is worth repeating: It’s what you’re made of that will sustain you in every aspect of your life. If you take nothing else away from these words remember that previous sentence.

In closing let me offer a laundry-list of advice in no particular order — get a job, work hard, give back, don’t whine, ask questions … ask lots of questions about everything, be kind to others and be kind to yourself, don’t be afraid to take the road less traveled, have a purpose and understand that poverty of purpose is worse than poverty of purse, stand up for what you believe, say what you mean and mean what you say, assume nothing, learn to laugh at yourself, dream big, smile at people you don’t know, make your bed every morning because that way you’ve accomplished something before you ever get dressed, laugh often, do more with less, look people in the eye when you talk to them, remember there is always two sides to every story, never forget that you are capable of much more than you think and learn to accept responsibility when you screw up … and in case nobody has told you … you will screw up. That’s life! And last and most important … trust and thank God every single day — regardless of a lost graduation — because you have the world at your feet and the amazing good fortune to live in the greatest nation in the world!