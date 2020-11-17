Opinion | Jim Muir: Trump lost the election more than Biden won

First, I think Trump did many things right during the past four years, including the economy (record high stock market gains), unemployment (record lows), protecting our borders, standing up for the United States, dealing with China and protecting unborn children are just a few on his many accomplishments that I appreciate and that matter to me and many, many voters. All those things aside, I believe the jewel of his four-year term will be his three appointments — three very, very good appointments — to the United States Supreme Court. Because of Trump, the Supreme Court will have a decided conservative majority for decades to come, and I’m happy about that.

But, despite those accomplishments, there are two things that I believe Trump could have done to easily defeat an inferior candidate like Joe Biden, who basically hid in his basement during the campaign and stuck his head out once in a while to field a few softball questions from a complicit media, who wanted desperately to see Trump beaten.

My belief is that if Trump would have shut up and shut down his Twitter account he would not have alienated, infuriated and aggravated enough voters — many who voted for him four years earlier — to send Biden to the White House.