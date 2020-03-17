Opinion | Jim Nowlan: A tale of two families can explains why we're far apart

Over about two generations, family situations have in many cases like these pulled far apart, for three simple and otherwise benign reasons: women work today, and at any positions to which they aspire, and, third, like kinds marry.

If there is anything to what I observe here — and you can look around you to see if I am right or not — what to do? I am not a parent, so I am the last person who should be giving advice, yet that has never stopped me before.

First, much more attention should be given by community organizations and schools to coaching young parents, especially those with limited positive support systems, about how to nurture and support the educational aspirations of their children. This coaching should encourage the setting of high expectations for educational achievement and career success. Chinese families probably go overboard in this regard, yet it apparently helps generate high-achieving outcomes.

Second, since teen birth rates are down dramatically in the past 20 years, we should learn more about why this has occurred and do all we can to encourage the trendline down even further.

Third, traditional marriage rates are down among young people. We need to understand better the consequences of this, both bad and maybe good, and of what society might do to nudge young people to develop positive game plans for any parenting that is in their futures.

Jim Nowlan is a retired professor, former state legislator and senior aide to three unindicted governors. He is president of Stark County Communications, a member of the Illinois Press Association. He can be reached at jnowlan3@gmail.com.

