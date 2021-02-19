Opinion | Jim Nowlan: Do you, like me, suffer from malaise?

Further, there appears to be American — probably worldwide — obsession with the pursuit of “things,” as if owning stuff will comfort, amuse, satisfy us. Yet, we seem no happier overall.

To me, the above adds up to a worry over general American decline. Worse, I have the sense that many of my friends are resigned to this.

Alas, malaise. But what to do about it?

First, short-term and practical, I think we need a massive program of summer school for kids of all ages, to help them catch up. Chinese students have not lost a school year, and as I have hectored readers before, we face intense economic competition from that former, extremely proud “Middle Kingdom.” With apologies for this inapt comparison, I feel like Winston Churchill in the 1930s, crying out for his countrymen to take Hitler’s military preparations very seriously, which plaints were ignored.

As for summer school, or some such show of determination not to fall behind, we should tax ourselves to pay the significant costs of operating a major summer program. We cannot continue to overheat the printing presses with the production of endless streams of what I call funny money. First it was the $2 trillion Trump tax cut in 2017, paid for wholly with debt, and now the multi-trillions in pandemic relief, all unsupported by tax revenue.