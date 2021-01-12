Opinion | Jim Nowlan: How to draw a fair map

As soon as the new census figures are tallied and reported to the states, redistricting will begin in earnest. In normal times, Mike Madigan would draw the maps; they would be contested in the courts by opposition Republicans who would scream foul, and the courts would say, tsk, tsk.

This past election, a group of us campaigned successfully to oust Democratic Illinois Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride, whom we believed had paid his union dues faithfully to his benefactor Mike Madigan, via highly partisan court opinions.

Immediately upon Kilbride’s ouster, the other justices appointed a temporary appointment until 2022. They elevated the man Kilbride had been personally appointing to the state appellate court for 16 years. So, the court remains 4-3 in the hands of the Dems, and ready once again to support a gerrymandered map.

As I say, however, this year is different. First, Madigan and his fellow Dems are under an electron microscope, because the speaker is implicated in a brazen corruption scheme. The Dems who follow in his footsteps will be judged on whether they are just like Mike, or can be better.

Second, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proclaimed repeatedly that he will support only a “transparent” map-drawing process that is thought to be fair.