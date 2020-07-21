Opinion | Jim Nowlan: Illinois has not been well managed; would a crash-and-burn help?

That’s fine, but over the years, with the arrogance of dominance, they have gone way too far.

For example, the public employee unions have negotiated such sweetheart contracts — often bargaining with sympathetic governors — that union rules basically manage state agencies day to day.

An illustration: Agency directors are basically unable to recruit top talent from the outside. Union rules say employees — last time I looked 95% of all state employees belonged to unions — have first crack at all jobs, even if they aren’t qualified. More fetters.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is a decent guy, trying to do a good job, I’m sure, and he didn’t create the present mess. However, born with a gold spoon in his mouth, he appears to take the “spend to solve” approach to government management.

Pritzker has put $56 million of apparently limitless billions into his campaign to enact an amendment in November that would tax the rich at higher rates.

Our fiscal plight is so grave, however, that it cannot be fixed solely by hoisting ever more taxes onto the backs of a few rich people. Our fiscal hole is so deep that, in the short run certainly, more taxes on all of us will be required, something neither side of the political divide will admit.