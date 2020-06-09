Opinion | Jim Nowlan & Robert D. Michaelson: Nation cannot afford sloppy election count

The present election is already being politicized. Democrats appear to believe that dramatic increases in mail-in ballots, “required” by the handy rationale of the coronavirus, will benefit their party. President Trump apparently agrees, as he is already sowing seeds to invalidate a close election that relies heavily on such ballots.

Love him or hate him, most would agree that Trump is an alley fighter. He will use a broken beer bottle or other sharp edges at hand to achieve his objectives. Some see this is a good characteristic in a dangerous world; others are appalled. Either way, don’t expect him to go quietly into the night, like Nixon, should the vote be razor thin against him. Nor necessarily should he; that’s why there are recount provisions in the law.

But given the present intense polarization between political camps, it is critical that the vote count be seen by all sides as well-managed and honest.

The 50 states have always been responsible for the administration of elections. There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution to allow otherwise.