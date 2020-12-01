Opinion | Jim Nowlan: The struggle for new leadership in Illinois, and what to do with it

The next leader of the Illinois House will require two or more terms, if successful, to build anything close to power. In the meantime, she or he will need courageous followers.

Illinois offers its leaders incredible strengths. Our combined transportation networks of interstates, railroads, air and water conveyance are the envy of the nation. Our top universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Evanston are world powerhouses of science and engineering. We have a high percentage of our population with college degrees. And as the commercial and financial hub of the Midwest, our location in the middle of the nation puts us in a sweet spot for economic activity.

Yet, Illinois is today, you might say, the “sick man” in the room, which others seek to move away from, literally, or avoid. This is largely because on taxes and spending Illinois has been kicking the can down the road for decades. As a result, we now have huge debts and unfunded pension costs that stifle our capacity to fix problems. We are at a “T” in the road. Add to that our reputation for corruption, which dampens interest in setting up shop in our state.

Illinois desperately needs transformative leadership — and followership. That’s a tall order. After all, a new speaker will be scrambling to learn the ropes, groping her or his way toward influence with colleagues.