Opinion | Jim Nowlan: This is Mike Madigan’s last hurrah

Mike Madigan has been speaker of the House for most of the past four decades. During that time, he has accrued almost dictatorial powers. He can block any legislation — any bill whatever — with the wave of his pinkie finger. By the way, during those four decades, Illinois has built up so much debt, obligations and unpaid bills that we have the worst credit rating of any state in the nation, and another tax increase is on the ballot this fall.

A utility regulated by the state of Illinois, ComEd supplies electricity to 70% of our state’s households. It simply has to have Mike Madigan’s blessing to increase electric rates and buck up its bottom line.

Bruce Rauner failed as governor (2015-2018), yet he was spectacularly successful in using his millions in TV ads to paint Mike Madigan across the state as the Wanted Poster caricature of the evil, corrupt Chicago political boss. I have seen reputable polls that say Illinois voters who know nothing about politics do indeed know and dislike Mike Madigan, and that most of them would vote against a candidate associated with him.

Affiliation with Mike Madigan was already costly. Candidates associated with Madigan must spend more than would otherwise be needed, the cash generally provided by Madigan, in order to counter attacks about their Madigan connections. This past week, these costs just shot up.