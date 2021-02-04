Opinion | Jim Nowlan: US needs to step up its game or face losing the economic ‘Cold War’

America and European nations, plus Japan, colonized and humiliated China and much of Asia in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The proud Chinese haven’t forgotten. Over thousands of years of history, a century ago to them is but yesterday. The Chinese are not evil in wanting to once again become the “Central Empire” of the world, any more than the West was when it tried to take over the world in the past couple of centuries. It’s called competition, and it’s brutal right now.

With four times as many people as in the U.S., they may have more honor students than we have students, and their people are “clever” (their English word for smart), but they aren’t necessarily world beaters. The Chinese are experiencing ever more oppressive state control, which appears to be stifling some innovation. So, their best and brightest may well want to create and innovate in the West.

And their earlier one-child program has resulted in leaving China with a high and growing ratio of elderly-to-producer population.

The U.S. has to become more strategic in how it spends its limited money. (We can’t print it forever, as we seem to be doing, without dire consequences for our grandkids).