Opinion | Jim Nowlan: ‘Us vs. Them’ syndrome on display in conflict over police, race in America

The conventional response, beginning largely with the 200 programs of the Great Society of Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s, has been basically to: 1) increase access to educational opportunities for minority groups, and 2) soften inequality by spending more on social support programs.

LBJ’s programs have brought some minorities into the middle class who might not have made it otherwise. I worry, however, that the panoply of Great Society social service programs may have seduced those in difficult straits to take the easy path out, rather than strive to achieve. Debate continues to rage over observations like this.

I contend as well that these programs have contributed to the decline of the nuclear family, which has contributed to the growth of negative subcultures, both in isolated urban neighborhoods and in white rural America, where single motherhood (and absent fatherhood) has mushroomed.

Social workers I talk with in rural Illinois lament that many single mothers — and often grandmothers as well — have for whatever reasons lost the skill and capacity to rear their children effectively.

If there is anything to the above, what can be done to turn these subcultures around?

Next week, I tackle this challenge. My lead-in will be somewhat as follows: After centuries of us v. them-ing in America, reflected in a history of slavery; Jim Crow laws; unimpeded, even casual lynchings; denial of the vote, and barriers to good jobs and higher education, why in the world should minorities now think that majority whites, even if they could, will resolve their problems for them? The brain ain’t wired to do that.

Jim Nowlan is a retired professor, former state legislator and senior aide to three unindicted governors. He is president of Stark County Communications, a member of the Illinois Press Association. He can be reached at jnowlan3@gmail.com.

