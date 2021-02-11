Opinion | Jim Nowlan: What Kinzinger vs. Trump tells us about the Illinois GOP

Their loyalty to him is fierce; to the GOP, their faithfulness is secondary, if at all.

For the near term, Trump needs a big objective, and that has to be the presidency in 2024. He will seek to become the first non-successive two-term president since Grover Cleveland.

But the Trump Party, post-insurrection, will always be a minority in America, probably 35% or so of voters. GOP officials are desperate to make their party more than the Trump Party, but Trump will make that nigh impossible.

Trump is a cult figure, not a party leader. If you’re not for him 100%, you’re against him, to his mind. GOP candidates will have to pass the Trump loyalty litmus test, or face his wrath and that of his base.

In downstate Illinois, Trump loyalty from candidates will come easy, and be mostly sincere. It will certainly be required to avoid a primary challenge next spring. I think the loyalty test will be trickier in the vote-rich suburbs. I expect many district-level GOP primary contests between pro- and anti-Trump candidates.