Opinion | Jim Nowlan: Whither the GOP in Illinois?

The role of party platforms has been underappreciated. Party leaders used to wrestle over platform planks at their conventions. The platforms, by a kind of osmosis and over time, provided helpful cues for voters. That is, the GOP favors small business, while the Dems are for the working stiffs. Most of that is gone today, and voters are adrift, captivated yet confused by a Tower of Babel issuing relentlessly from the internet.

The Illinois state GOP is a paper tiger. It has no money nor clout over county parties. The county parties are mostly toothless, as well. There are exceptions. For example, county GOP chairs Jan Weber in Henry and Aren Hansen in Grundy have in recent years almost singlehandedly turned local offices from Dem to GOP. Mary Brookhart in McDonough County also has a strong county party; her team knows how to get out the vote.

The Illinois GOP is at present recruiting a new statewide party chair. Different from a number of states that have large, professional staff and paid chairs, the Illinois party has but one staffer (very sharp Derek Murphy) and a volunteer chair. With megabucks ex-Gov. Bruce Rauner gone, the state party has barely two nickels to rub together.

The struggle for party control, as if it mattered, is apparently between a Trump-thumping faction versus an “establishment” faction, neither with a clear platform.