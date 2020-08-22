Opinion | Jim Nowlan: Whither the Illinois GOP in a post-Jim Thompson world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The recent passing of Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Thompson (1977-1990) begs the question: Can the Illinois Republican Party ever again capture the governor’s office?

The only answer I can come up with is, unfortunately: Not likely, but not impossible. Here’s why.

Jim Thompson served four terms, twice as many as any governor in Illinois history. He probably could have been elected to a fifth, though he was running out of money to do things for people. I was in and out of his administrations, from volunteer policy research in his first campaign, to several trouble-shooting agency directorships (never fixed a one of them), to drafting his fourth inaugural address.

Jim liked people, all people — from the little guy to the big shots, from country folk to urban minorities. As with many politicians, he also wanted to be liked, and he was. He was smart, enjoyed negotiating, coming to a deal. His style was collaborative rather than combative. Jim attracted good people to run his agencies, and he let them do the managing.