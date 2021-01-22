Opinion | Jim Nowlan: Why are we so angry? What can be done about it?

• Rising income inequality. Since 1966, average family income for those in the bottom two-fifths of the nation has been flat, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In contrast, income for the top fifth has more than doubled, from 7 times to 14 times more than those in the bottom fifth!

• Rural America is generally struggling, indeed hurting. Many who live in this “flyover country” like their laid-back, small-town way of life, and don’t want to leave. Yet they sense they are also being left behind by those in the plugged-in big cities.

• Many who are struggling economically may feel a sense of guilt that they coulda/shoulda done better in school. But we humans can’t blame ourselves, so we project our shortcomings onto others. Over the past century and beyond, blame was pinned onto international bankers. Now, it’s the elites, they feel, who are trying to lord over them.

• But the biggest factor in generating anger, or so I contend (with later research to confirm me or not), is the melee of intense, often provocative, sometimes violence-tinged information that comes via social media.