Opinion | Jim Nowlan: Will pandemic and protests spur rural relocation?

The one group that fascinates me is that of young couples, often with good jobs, who are wondering where to rear their forthcoming families. Many of these young people have been working from home during the pandemic, and their companies are thinking maybe they can continue to do so.

Having enjoyed “the action” of the central city as young singles, these couples have often moved to the suburbs to build their nests. Might such couples now be attracted to communities beyond the suburbs — sociologists call this exurbia — where housing might be less expensive and the quality of life comparable, conceivably better, than in some congested suburbs?

I am aware of such couples recently doing so. One couple includes a software developer who travels by Amtrak into Chicago once a week, for two days. I have heard of another couple — don’t know their skills — who have been told by their company they are to be in the downtown office just one day a week and must live within four hours of Chicago. This work arrangement, spurred by the pandemic, might be the new normal for at least a significant number of families.