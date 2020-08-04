Opinion | Jim Nowlan: Will the center hold? It must.

All of this sounds far-fetched, to me anyway. Maybe it’s because I think I’m from the generally less passionate center of the political spectrum, where all we want is order, harmony, and prosperity. I read mainstream fare like the Wall Street Journal, Chicago Tribune, The Economist, and Scientific American. Little call for insurrection on those pages.

The body politic was stretched and strained half a century ago, sparked by the Vietnam War and movements for civil and women’s rights. Since then, social observers have frequently recalled the famous World War I era poem by Yeats, with lines that include: “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.”

Here is my take as to why political passions may be reaching a fever pitch:

Trump appeals in part to older, white males who feel they are losing or have lost their footing on the side of the hill of life, which most of us try to ascend, in some fashion. These white males, often inadequately educated for jobs in the information age, are scared by the rise of women, the aggressiveness of minorities, and the sense of being played for chumps by the well-educated elites of finance, technology and science.

These folks are generally not well-versed in the niceties of the democratic processes and the rule of law.