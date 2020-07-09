Opinion | John A. Logan College faculty: Making Gen. Logan proud

Moreover, we understand that this history of structural racism has deeply affected our own region. As Professor James Loewen shows in his book, "Sundown Towns: A Hidden Dimension of American Racism" (2005), within the JALC district every town except Carbondale, Marion, Murphysboro and Du Quoin is a “sundown town” — that is, they have historically been all-White by design. That means a large number of our students have not been widely exposed to the diversity that marks American life as a whole.

We further recognize that this legacy of racism is reflected in our own institution, from the almost entirely White portraits and pictures hanging in its hallways and conference rooms to its full-time faculty, which includes only two African Americans. Our mission as educators, then, is to work to make JALC live up to the ideals it professes; to create a sense of belonging for all students, especially our students of color; to prepare our students to be active citizens in a multi-racial, multi-cultural society; and to educate our students and ourselves that social justice is indivisible, and that it does not exist for anyone if it does not include everyone, especially those groups who have been historically marginalized.