Opinion | John A. Logan College faculty: Making Gen. Logan proud

As faculty at John A. Logan College, we stand in full support of Black Lives Matter. The recent police and vigilante killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and too many others, and the heavy-handed police response to anti-racist protests, have laid bare the structural racism embedded in the American criminal justice system, reflected in, among other things, the militarization of law enforcement, the privatization of the prison industry, and the use of police forces as a major source of urban revenue (as the attorney general's report on Ferguson demonstrated).
The systemic racism within law enforcement, though, reflects broader racial disparities, the product of more than 400 years of history. From the first appearance of Africans on North American soil, Black people have played an essential role in the development of this country but have not shared in the wealth. Nearly two and a half centuries of slavery and a century of Jim Crow, as well as such official policies as redlining and mass incarceration, have left African Americans facing a racial gap in wealth and home ownership. While Black Americans earn about 75% of the income of Whites today, their net worth is only 10% of their White counterparts.
These racist patterns run throughout American life. Three times as many Black children live in poverty as Whites, the Black infant mortality rate is twice that of Whites, and Black mothers are three to four times as likely to die in childbirth. The racism within the health industry also plays into the other major crisis of the day, with African Americans suffering disproportionately from COVID-19 while also being less likely to be able to take protective, shelter-in-place measures because they are more likely to be defined as “essential” workers.
Moreover, we understand that this history of structural racism has deeply affected our own region. As Professor James Loewen shows in his book, "Sundown Towns: A Hidden Dimension of American Racism" (2005), within the JALC district every town except Carbondale, Marion, Murphysboro and Du Quoin is a “sundown town” — that is, they have historically been all-White by design. That means a large number of our students have not been widely exposed to the diversity that marks American life as a whole.
We further recognize that this legacy of racism is reflected in our own institution, from the almost entirely White portraits and pictures hanging in its hallways and conference rooms to its full-time faculty, which includes only two African Americans. Our mission as educators, then, is to work to make JALC live up to the ideals it professes; to create a sense of belonging for all students, especially our students of color; to prepare our students to be active citizens in a multi-racial, multi-cultural society; and to educate our students and ourselves that social justice is indivisible, and that it does not exist for anyone if it does not include everyone, especially those groups who have been historically marginalized.
As the scholar Ibram X. Kendi says, we are either racist or anti-racist. There is no in-between category. But we understand that everyone is on a learning curve and it is our goal as educators to take our students along that curve. As a model for the possibilities of personal growth, we could do no better than to look to the college’s namesake, John A. Logan. As a state legislator in the pre-Civil War era, Logan established a solid reputation as a White supremacist, sponsoring “Logan’s Black Law,” an act that prevented African Americans, slave or free, from immigrating into Illinois.
But when the Civil War came, Logan joined the Army, a decision that caused a break with his pro-Confederate family. During the war, Logan met many newly-liberated slaves and saw first-hand the brutal conditions under which they had lived, becoming a staunch advocate for emancipation. After the war, he was elected to Congress, where he strongly supported full civil rights and voting rights for African Americans.
We commit ourselves to take on the responsibility of creating a diverse and anti-racist community. After all, we want to make Gen. Logan proud.
This editorial was signed by JALC faculty members Molly Groom Alter, assistant professor of art; Philip Brewer, adjunct instructor of philosophy; David Cochran, professor of history; Stephen Constantine, term instructor of art; David Evans, associate professor of English; Catherine Field, adjunct instructor of sociology and English; Sarah Ritcheson, adjunct instructor of English; Marilyn Toliver, professor of early childhood education; and Michele Howerton Vargas, adjunct instructor of English.
