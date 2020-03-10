Opinion | John Pfeifer: The conviction, the sentence, the justice?

We’ll see.

When it comes to declaring justice in a rape case, we must wait until the sentencing, and then wait further still until we see how much of the sentence is actually served.

Prosecutors in the Turner rape conviction recommended six years in prison. Instead, Judge Aaron Persky sentenced him to six months in the county jail. He was released in half that time.

But before we try to console ourselves by the distant memory that Judge Persky was later recalled from office or that the California legislature quickly moved to increase the mandatory minimum sentence for those convicted of rape, we should realize that this was not an is not a California issue.

According to Bureau of Justice Statistics, 57.2% of incarcerated rapists serve less than five years in prison and 81.3% fewer than 10 years. In other words, about three-quarters of all convicted rapists serve less time than extortionist Blagojevich. They serve that abbreviated time without notice and certainly without outrage.

In Illinois, we remember — and probably always will — the name of Rod Blagojevich.

We probably still remember the name Brock Turner.

We obviously know the name Harvey Weinstein.