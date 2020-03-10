Opinion | John Pfeifer: The conviction, the sentence, the justice?

It’s been nearly three weeks.
In that time, everyone from church friends to co-workers, from this paper’s editorial board to that of the Chicago Tribune, has been trying to convince me I should be incensed by President Trump’s commutation of the sentence of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich. I am not.
The Tribune went so far as to cite “Blagojevich’s astonishing betrayals of 12 million-plus Illinoisans” but conveniently ignored the fact that nearly two million of “the betrayed” voted for him. Twice.
I was one of the 12 million and slept just fine the night after his conviction, his sentencing and his March 15, 2012, incarceration. I suspect you did as well.
I do not condone what he did, but he served eight years for white-collar crime. I’m fine with that, probably because I’m over him.
It’s not like he’s the first person we elected governor who was simultaneously a crook. There have been three others. And if nations get the government they deserve than Illinois gets the governors that we deserve.
I am at the very same time reading “Know My Name,” the memoir written by Chanel Miller, a.k.a. Emily Doe, the rape victim of former Stanford Olympic-caliber swimmer Brock Turner.
Talk about being incensed.
Just to review, Miller was sexually assaulted behind a frat house dumpster while unconscious, waking up in a hospital with pine needles in her hair. Realizing the victim had been unconscious, Turner fabricated an unsubstantiated story of drinking beer together, holding hands and consent.
Turner was arrested, the assault investigated, a trial held and a conviction obtained. This bears repeating. In a rape case, there was an arrest, an investigation, a trial and a conviction. Most of us don’t realize just how rare this is.
Many rapes go unreported, and many that are reported go un-investigated and therefore do not lead to an arrest. On those infrequent occasions when charges are made, convictions are rare and the instances in which a sexual assault perpetrator enters jail rarer still.
At the point of Turner’s conviction, there seemed to be an indication that justice had been achieved. But it only seemed that way.
You have free articles remaining.
This should serve as a cautionary tale for all who have rushed to authoritatively explain the significance of last week’s “guilty” verdict in the Harvey Weinstein trial. “Authorities” who read not a single court transcript have alternatingly referred to the conviction on a sexual assault count as “a #MeToo” victory while others have shouted that acquittal on “predatory sexual assault” count is disappointing.
We’ll see.
When it comes to declaring justice in a rape case, we must wait until the sentencing, and then wait further still until we see how much of the sentence is actually served.
Prosecutors in the Turner rape conviction recommended six years in prison. Instead, Judge Aaron Persky sentenced him to six months in the county jail. He was released in half that time.
But before we try to console ourselves by the distant memory that Judge Persky was later recalled from office or that the California legislature quickly moved to increase the mandatory minimum sentence for those convicted of rape, we should realize that this was not an is not a California issue.
According to Bureau of Justice Statistics, 57.2% of incarcerated rapists serve less than five years in prison and 81.3% fewer than 10 years. In other words, about three-quarters of all convicted rapists serve less time than extortionist Blagojevich. They serve that abbreviated time without notice and certainly without outrage.
In Illinois, we remember — and probably always will — the name of Rod Blagojevich.
We probably still remember the name Brock Turner.
We obviously know the name Harvey Weinstein.
Love them or hate them, we almost always remember the name of the white male.
But, of course, hate is not the opposite of love, indifference is.
When we love the white man, we elect him governor or president. When the tide turns, we impeach him or complain about the shortness of his incarceration.
When we’re indifferent, we ignore the names of female victims and place the story of the Weinstein sexual assault conviction on the Entertainment page.
And complain about justice.
John Pfeifer is the development specialist for The Women’s Center, a domestic violence shelter and Rape Crisis service covering eight southern Illinois counties.