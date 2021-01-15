Opinion | John T. Shaw: A reflection on Illinois’ new speaker of the House, Chris Welch

I first met Mr. Welch several months earlier when he visited SIU Carbondale in his capacity as the chairman of the House Higher Education Committee. He had scheduled field hearings in Carbondale and Edwardsville to understand better the challenges facing the SIU system. He asked if he could stop by the institute. I eagerly agreed, and we had a wide-ranging conversation about government, politics, and education. He was serious and thoughtful and also warm and engaging. He listened more than he spoke. We discussed our favorite political books. He was intrigued by a book on my shelf, "American Pharaoh: Mayor Richard J. Daley — His Battle for Chicago and the Nation" by Adam Cohen and Elizabeth Taylor. As it happened, I had a second copy of the book at home and insisted that he take the one in my office. “Are you sure you want to part with one of your favorite books?” he asked with a broad smile. I assured him that I was confident that he would provide it with a good home.