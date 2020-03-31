Opinion | John T. Shaw: What a statesman would do

The question that has dominated my thinking in recent weeks is: How would a world-class statesman or stateswoman residing in the White House respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? Obviously there is no simple solution, however the history of American statesmanship suggests a roadmap.

Statesmanship is exceptional leadership characterized by vision, courage, compassion, effectiveness and civility. It does not expect perfection but assumes competence and demands excellence. Vision is the ability to see beyond the rush of daily events and to develop and execute a long term strategy. Courage has been called “grace under pressure” and demands steps that may be unpopular, with benefits that are not immediately evident. Compassion marries empathy with action. It requires respect and regard for all of our contemporaries and those who will come after us. Effectiveness stipulates that good intentions are not enough. Accomplishment is essential. Noble failure may be poetic but it is emphatically not what is needed now. Civility embraces politeness and respect; it is the glue that holds communities and societies together, especially during a crisis.