Opinion | Journal Star: Support the locals as businesses begin to open
0 comments
editor's pick
Another View

Opinion | Journal Star: Support the locals as businesses begin to open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This editorial appeared in the May 28, 2020, edition of the (Peoria) Journal Star:

It’s with much anticipation, excitement and a little bit of dread that businesses throughout Illinois will start reopening Friday.

Just because they can open, doesn’t mean they will.

It’s easy to shut down, but it’s more difficult to open the doors again, especially when there will be restrictions on the number of customers that will be allowed into an establishment and that customers and staff will have to abide by certain safety precautions.

Making those adjustments will not be cheap and business owners will have to weigh whether the extra costs associated with reopening will be worth it. Some will decide that it’s too soon to reopen with COVID-19 still a threat and will take a cautious approach to protect customers and staff. There are plenty of challenges ahead.

A couple of times a year we write editorials encouraging people to shop at local small businesses whether it be a retailer, a hardware store or a restaurant. This time is no different.

If you are comfortable, if you feel safe, visit a business that has been closed since March and be as generous as you can when you order, buy and tip. You may not be able to because the shutdown affected your paycheck as well, but support a local business if you can.

If the stimulus check you received is extra money for you, consider treating yourself and supporting your community. And don’t forget nonprofits when you do so.

Just about every business was hurt by the shutdown that has been in place since mid-March, but small businesses especially are vulnerable.

A 2016 study by JP Morgan Chase Institute showed that half of small business held a cash buffer of 27 days of their typical spending. They’ve been closed more than twice that long with expenses such as utilities and rent going out and no money coming in.

Other studies show that the smaller the business, the bigger the risk of going out-of-business. Big business fail, too, but small businesses are the lifeblood of communities. We need them and they need us.

Small businesses are big contributors to our communities. Surveys consistently show that for every dollar you spend at a local, independent business, more of that money stays in your community than if you spent that buck with a national business. About 48% of what you spend at a local business is recirculated into the community. A chain store recirculates less than 14%.

It’s even more for local restaurants — 65% to 30%. Unfortunately, it will be awhile before local restaurants will be going full speed. Pickup and carryout remain options, but there will be no dining in. Restaurants with outdoor seating can start serving customers. The weather has been pleasant for the most part so outside seating might be preferred even if inside seating were available.

Economics aside, shopping at a local small business provides a better customer experience. You probably know the person behind the counter and you may even know the owner. That should make you feel safer than dealing with strangers.

Small businesses give a community character. You can find chain stores in every city in the nation, but that locally owned store is something special in the community in which you live.

Our communities may never be the same after what we’ve collectively experienced the last few months, but we can get start getting on with our lives as best we can.

Most people in the region have been respectful, wearing masks, gloves and dutifully washing their hands until their fingers are pruney. That has helped keep the number of cases in our county relatively low.

Keep it up and if you do want to shop or dine, remember the locals.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: The fabric is fraying: Redemption is becoming a thing of the past
Columnists

Commentary: The fabric is fraying: Redemption is becoming a thing of the past

Some years ago, I interviewed Andrew Young, the civil rights leader, former mayor of Atlanta and former congressman and ambassador to the United Nations - a wise and brave man. Something he said shocked me. He said: Atlanta is a city more easygoing and tolerant than most, a melting pot, an incubator of pluralism. But it could turn into a powder keg in a moment. If the wrong things happened in ...

+10
Commentary: What the George Floyd unrest and COVID-19 are revealing
Columnists

Commentary: What the George Floyd unrest and COVID-19 are revealing

George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing, and riots have now erupted in cities across our nation. We can blame those police officers who participated in Floyd's murder, and we can blame those looters who have moved well beyond peaceful demonstrations. But real solutions to these problems require that we probe deeper as we try to ...

+10
Commentary: White people need to speak out against senseless killings of black people
Columnists

Commentary: White people need to speak out against senseless killings of black people

As a child, I grew up in abject poverty with our family being evicted often. A number of times I found myself in a poor African American neighborhoods or public housing. During those times, I was often the only white child in my class. I can say in total honesty, I was never happier as a child than when I was in those neighborhoods, housing projects or those classrooms. Ever. During the rare ...

+3
Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him
Columnists

Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him

Imagine if you killed somebody on your job, and all you got that day was fired. You go into work the next day, return the keycard you swipe every morning when you get on the elevator, pack the things from your desk, toss out whatever food you have in the pantry refrigerator and say goodbye to your co-workers before two security guards escort you out of the building. And, let's just say this ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News