Opinion | Journal Star: Support the locals as businesses begin to open

If the stimulus check you received is extra money for you, consider treating yourself and supporting your community. And don’t forget nonprofits when you do so.

Just about every business was hurt by the shutdown that has been in place since mid-March, but small businesses especially are vulnerable.

A 2016 study by JP Morgan Chase Institute showed that half of small business held a cash buffer of 27 days of their typical spending. They’ve been closed more than twice that long with expenses such as utilities and rent going out and no money coming in.

Other studies show that the smaller the business, the bigger the risk of going out-of-business. Big business fail, too, but small businesses are the lifeblood of communities. We need them and they need us.

Small businesses are big contributors to our communities. Surveys consistently show that for every dollar you spend at a local, independent business, more of that money stays in your community than if you spent that buck with a national business. About 48% of what you spend at a local business is recirculated into the community. A chain store recirculates less than 14%.