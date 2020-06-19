Opinion | Journal Star: We’ve had the race conversation before. Will this time be different?
Another View

Opinion | Journal Star: We’ve had the race conversation before. Will this time be different?

This editorial appeared in the June 10, 2020, edition of the (Peoria) Journal Star:

Today’s protesters seem more frustrated, more angry and more committed to ensuring that there will be systemic change before they decide to end their marches.

The problems they are drawing attention to have been around for a long time, yet there has been little progress toward creating a more equitable society in which people of color are treated fairly.

“I wish I could say that racism and prejudice were only distant memories. We must dissent from the indifference. We must dissent from the apathy. We must dissent from the fear, the hatred and the mistrust. ... We must dissent because America can do better, because America has no choice but to do better.”

Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, said those words about 30 years ago. Sadly, they still apply today.

Will we do better?

People across the country in cities in such as Princeville, Pekin, Bloomington and Peoria have been calling for an end to police violence and the systemic racism that afflicts our nation.

George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor are just the latest examples of the senseless deaths that have become all too common in the African American community. Living while black is not an easy thing in this country.

We don’t have to look too far back into Peoria’s history to find a time when people of color were excluded from all but the most basic jobs. Graduation rates among black students are woefully inadequate, which means they have little hope and cannot live up to their potential.

Already, those who have never experienced bias because of the color of their skin are growing weary of the protests and asking, “When will it end?”

The question should be: “When will we have a justice system that treats all people the same, no matter their color?”

Most people have been appropriately outraged and have said the right things about standing in solidarity with the black community. Outrage is one thing; appropriate action is another. How will we create positive change and what will it look like?

We’ve been searching for solutions for a long time.

Conversations about race were a hot topic in Peoria just a few years ago when the website 247wallst.com cited the metro region as one of the worst places for African Americans to live. The Journal Star’s “City of Disparity” series that followed put a focus on solutions to reduce disparity and reach equity.

Our commitment as a news organization was — and still is — to keep the conversation going. We need to get to know one another, and we can’t do that unless we talk to one another. We need to know what it’s like to walk in another person’s shoes. For white people, this means listening with humility to people whose life experiences are very different from our own.

Perhaps we’ve reached a tipping point and change will come. We can’t afford to be having the same conversation 30 years from now.

Marshall again: “We cannot play ostrich. Democracy just cannot flourish amid fear. Liberty cannot bloom amid hate. Justice cannot take root amid rage. America must get to work. In the chill climate in which we live, we must go against the prevailing wind. We must dissent from the indifference. We must dissent from the apathy. We must dissent from the fear, the hatred and the mistrust. We must dissent from a nation that has buried its head in the sand, waiting in vain for the needs of its poor, its elderly, and its sick to disappear and just blow away. We must dissent from a government that has left its young without jobs, education or hope. We must dissent from the poverty of vision and the absence of moral leadership. We must dissent because America can do better, because America has no choice but to do better.”

It’s well past time to do better.

