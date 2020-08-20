Opinion | Kathi Griffin: 'Big Jim' stood tall for education employees, students and families

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During his four terms as Illinois governor, Jim Thompson acquired a deserved reputation as a builder. His legacy includes scores of crucial roads, bridges and buildings, in every part of the state, that were constructed or restored under his leadership.

But nothing Jim Thompson built, no legislation he signed into law, has had greater impact on the quality of life for millions of Illinoisans than the collective bargaining legislation he signed into law in the 1980s.

Prior to collective bargaining, public school teachers and support staff professionals were routinely treated as second-class citizens by local school boards. The boards would often dictate the terms of the employee contracts, which established not only compensation but also the teaching and learning conditions in the schools, including class size.

If the employees considered the board’s offer unfair, or harmful for students, the teachers and staff were often told “take it or leave it.”

When that happened, in the absence of a law that forced school boards to negotiate with the union representing the employees, only one option was available; employees would have to withhold their services until the board was ready to negotiate a fair agreement.