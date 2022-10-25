Opinion | Kathleen Parker: What did Trump know? The Jan. 6 committee has the answer.

On Jan. 6, 2021, lame-duck President Donald Trump wasn't just dog-whistling Dixie when he proclaimed to the crowd gathered to protest certification of 2020's presidential votes: "We will never give up, we will never concede."

Almost two years later, as the House select committee finally got around to subpoenaing Trump in its investigation of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the former president remains true to that vow. In a scathing 14-page letter Thursday denouncing the committee's findings, Trump cited a string of irrelevant historical antecedents as though they somehow validate his unique take on reality.

In one harrumph, Trump charged that no incumbent president since 1960 had failed to win the general election after winning Iowa, Florida and Ohio. The thing is, there was no incumbent presidential candidate in 1960. Dwight D. Eisenhower had been president for two terms leading up to 1960, but the battle for the White House was between Sen. John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon.

Trump also claimed that he couldn't have lost to Joe Biden because he won more votes in 2020 than he did in 2016. Say again? "Since 1888, no incumbent President has gained votes and lost reelection," he wrote. "I received many millions more votes in 2020 than I did in 2016, unheard of in our political History."

The thing is, of course, Biden received more millions than Trump did — 81.3 million votes to Trump's 74.2 million. It is true that Trump won more votes than any other presidential candidate in history — except for Biden. So, Biden is the record holder, and Trump, apparently, is not real good at math. Did his lawyers vet his letter? (Don't answer that.)

The narcissistic injury known as "Trump Lost" has kept the former reality show celebrity busy with conspiracies — of election fraud, QAnon absurdity and, recently, the court-authorized confiscation of classified documents from his Palm Beach home. Conspiracy, it would seem, is in Trump's bones. Wherever unhappy truth raises its head, Trump is sure to see a conspiracy against him. Sometimes, to be fair, he might have a point. There was an awful lot of nonsense circulating for a while — from the debunked Russia dossier to allegations of him paying off a porn star in exchange for her silence about their affair.

Oh, wait, the second part was true. And, as you likely recall, there was much, much more. At least no one ever accused him of running a pedophile ring out of a pizza joint.

American politics has become so silly, our country would be a sitcom if not for the seriousness of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. In his letter to the committee, Trump scolded the squandering of "millions of dollars" to reach the conclusion that he was the central character in the attacks. Clearly, he was — and is.

Still, credit the committee with showing this: Through documents and testimony, it demonstrated that Trump knew he had lost the election even as he repeated the lie that he won and, on Jan. 6, agitated the protesters. Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, was shown recounting how Trump told Meadows: "I don't want people to know we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing. Figure it out." Doesn't that say it all? Even as he watched the melee unfold on TV, while congressional leaders scrambled for safety, Trump resisted pleas to tell the mob to stand down. The committee also found that Trump's campaign team began planting seeds for claims of election fraud before the votes were even counted. Just in case.

So, here we are, again, faced with that essential Trump question: Is he delusional, believing the effluvia that runs from his brain to his mouth without braking? Or, as now seems truer than ever, is he crazy like a fox?

I vote for both. Before becoming president of the United States, Trump was always able to Do Trump, and it worked for him. He could bend reality to his own wishes; if he said something, it was true. "The Apprentice" was nothing but a continuous commercial for Trump. The ruder he was, the more certain Americans admired him. If something didn't go his way in real life, he sued.

And if he lost an election, well, he figured he'd just steal it back.

But that dog don't hunt, as his Southern fans would say, in a democratic republic with checks and balances and the rule of law. Trump was delusional to think otherwise. But he's not stupid. Wily-but-weird might be the best we can ever do in defining Trump. Thanks to the committee, we know that Trump was behind everything that has transpired since the election — just don't expect him to ever come clean. The thing is, you see, he'll never give up; never concede.