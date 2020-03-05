Opinion | Leonard Pitts: Democrats must plant their feet, make a stand

Here's some advice for Democrats. It will run over 600 words, but I can give you the gist of it in two: Stop whining.

Seems like everywhere you go among the party faithful these days, pessimism is all you hear. You can't shop, turn on the television, fire up social media or just poke your head out of your front door without risk of drowning in Democrat tears. A Pew poll released in January quantifies this. It found fewer than half of Democrats confident of victory this fall. The great and powerful Trump, they moan, cannot be beaten.

Well, not with that attitude he can't.

Look, I spend my days writing about social, moral and cultural issues, not the nuts and bolts of politics. I am no one's idea of a campaign strategist. So feel free to take what follows with whatever amount of salt — a grain, a box — feels appropriate. But to me, this narrative of Trumpian invincibility seems wildly overblown.

As has been noted ad infinitum, Donald Trump's 2016 victory, that win he did not expect to get, hardly reflected dominance in the popular vote, where Hillary Clinton trounced him by nearly 3 million. No, Trump's win was a quirk of America's antiquated Electoral College system, which allowed him to eke out excruciatingly close wins in a handful of key states.