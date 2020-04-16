Opinion | Leonard Pitts: It costs to have good, aggressive journalism

A 2019 analysis by the web platform Medium suggests that one reason — there are many — is that while people want the news, few are willing to pay for it. It quotes a study from the Reuters Institute at the University of Oxford that says only 8% of Americans have an ongoing online news subscription. For comparison: 16% pay for music, 23% for video.

So, here's the modest proposal: Support local journalism. Value it as much as you do Spotify and Netflix. Value it enough to pay for it. Especially now as advertising revenue shrinks in this collapsing economy and an industry that was already stressed faces new cutbacks, furloughs and layoffs.

Which brings us to the tale of two cities. One is Cleveland whose newspaper, The Plain Dealer, is in a death spiral. This, after the owner, Advance Publications, in an apparent union-busting move, laid off 22 out of 36 newsroom employees earlier this month, reassigning most of the 14 who remained to cover areas outside of Cleveland. Ten asked to be laid off, leaving Cleveland, a metro area of more than 2 million people, served by a newspaper with just four reporters.