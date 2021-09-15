Opinion | Leonard Pitts Jr.: Activism is not a popularity contest

But that’s exactly what it is, and its hard not to find that offensive. Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for his activism, Cesar Chavez and Alice Paul undertook hunger strikes, Fannie Lou Hamer endured a horrific beating, Malala Yousafzai was shot in the head, but yes, by all means, let’s discuss “online engagement” and “social metrics.”

The competition offers contenders a chance to make their case before world leaders at the G20 Summit in Rome with the team securing the biggest commitment emerging as the winner. Some will argue that trivialization is a small price to pay for potential exposure and funding. In the short run, they might have a point. But there is a long run here, too.

You know how you kill a social revolution? You take it off the street. You turn it into a commodity. You slap a logo on its back. The hippie movement was effectively dead the moment it became possible to buy tie-dyed shirts at JCPenney.