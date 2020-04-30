Opinion | Les Winkeler: Save a life, wear a mask

The other argument, which makes me roll my eyes, is how is this different than the common flu which claims about 60,000 American lives per year.

First, we normally know who has the flu. Very few Americans, less than 2% have been tested. And, we have learned that asymptomatic persons carrying the virus can pass the disease along. As I type these words, I cannot say with certainty that I’m not afflicted.

We know the coronavirus is more contagious than the flu and 10 times more deadly. There is no vaccine and doctors are still struggling to find the best ways to treat the afflicted.

What’s troubling is that this question is asked at all. Do the people asking these questions watch the news at all? Or, do they watch and read media outlets that have been minimizing the severity of coronavirus from the beginning.

The information I presented has been readily available in reputable newspapers and broadcast outlets for six weeks.

During the course of these discussions I have asked dozens of times, and have never received an answer, “What is a valid, rational reason for not wearing a mask?”