Opinion | Les Winkeler: Save a life, wear a mask

Like most Americans these days, my major source of contact with the outside world these days is social media. (I know, God help us all.)
Needless to say, the coronavirus is a major topic of conversation. And, against my better judgment, I have plunged headlong into several discussions.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is loosening restrictions on Illinois businesses May 1. With the decreased restrictions comes a requirement to wear a mask when in public.
An alarming amount of people have said they either won’t wear a mask, or, if they do, it will be reluctantly.
Say what?
The daily death toll in the United States is still running right at 2,000 per day. We have not turned the corner on this pandemic.
Yet, it’s hard to imagine what the death toll might have been if Americans had not taken extraordinary precautions like social distancing, shutting down businesses and wearing masks in public. Hospitals in major cities were overwhelmed by the disease.
Some of those protesting the governor’s decree are asking why masks weren’t required previously. The answer seems obvious, but we’ll recount once again. First, restrictions are being lifted so there will be more regular interaction between people. Second, we have learned a lot about this disease since the onset of the pandemic just how contagious this virus is.
The other argument, which makes me roll my eyes, is how is this different than the common flu which claims about 60,000 American lives per year.
First, we normally know who has the flu. Very few Americans, less than 2% have been tested. And, we have learned that asymptomatic persons carrying the virus can pass the disease along. As I type these words, I cannot say with certainty that I’m not afflicted.
We know the coronavirus is more contagious than the flu and 10 times more deadly. There is no vaccine and doctors are still struggling to find the best ways to treat the afflicted.
What’s troubling is that this question is asked at all. Do the people asking these questions watch the news at all? Or, do they watch and read media outlets that have been minimizing the severity of coronavirus from the beginning.
The information I presented has been readily available in reputable newspapers and broadcast outlets for six weeks.
During the course of these discussions I have asked dozens of times, and have never received an answer, “What is a valid, rational reason for not wearing a mask?”
Not a single person has provided an answer. The normal response includes some hemming and hawing that they aren’t afraid of the virus. People, this isn’t a macho thing. This isn’t about being big and strong. Public figures who said their faith or their resolve would protect them have died.
They cite low rates of infection and low death tolls.
With the dearth of testing, we have no idea what the infection rate is in the United States. And, any death rate seems low until it is your brother, sister, wife, husband, grandmother, grandfather, son or daughter being lowered into the ground. There is no solace in statistics when one of the numbers is a loved one.
Finally, the mask isn’t all about you. It’s about protecting others. The mask keeps you from transmitting the disease to someone else.
Instead of deriding someone for wearing a mask in public, thank them. By wearing that mask, a stranger is helping protect you, your children and your parents.
It’s not often in life we have the opportunity to save a life. All of us now have that opportunity every day. Wear a mask!
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter@LesWinkeler.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.