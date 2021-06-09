Opinion | Leveling the Media Playing Field

Considering the important role broadcasters play, it may be unsurprising that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has traditionally stepped in and regulated this sector of the economy. Unlike physical content delivery like a newspaper, only a limited number of broadcast stations can exist in a given market due to the technical constraints of the medium: Too many broadcasts in a narrow frequency range will result in harmful interference. This, paired with the technically invasive—in that broadcast signals permeate walls in consumers’ homes—nature of broadcasts, has given the federal government the authority to regulate the medium.

Among the regulations at the commission, the FCC imposes strict restrictions on the ownership of broadcast stations. Most notably, it limits both the total number of radio and television stations an entity may own within a local market, as well as a prohibition on mergers between the big four networks of ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. The primary rationale for these restrictions is competition: If a broadcaster can just buy up its competition, then consumers would be left without options to receive a broadcast signal, and according to the regulatory premise, thus left without options to receive local news and other community-centric content traditionally delivered primarily over local airwaves. But anyone with a broadband connection knows that just isn’t true anymore.