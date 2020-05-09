Opinion | Mike Bost: Certainty needed with plan

We need a roadmap that charts the course to recovery and saves our economy. That’s why I urged Gov. J.B. Pritzker to create a safe, regional and data-driven plan to reopen our state’s economy in phases, and to get the ball rolling now. This past week, Gov. Pritzker announced his regional plan, but I fear that too much uncertainty remains.

Across the country, Republican and Democrat governors are reopening their states as we speak. More than 40 states have started the process of reopening. We need that kind of certainty here in Illinois. Job creators and hardworking families need to get back to work. And, by the way, I believe Congress should be doing the same.

As essential workers like doctors, nurses, grocers and truck drivers continue working on the frontlines, the House of Representatives needs to do the same. The business of the American people is, indeed, essential business.

I have been conducting daily calls and video conferences with hospital leaders; health care providers; VA medical centers; educators; business owners; state, county and local officials. I’ve hosted a COVID-19 telephone town hall meeting. I’ve kept in close contact with constituents over social media and email. But nothing replaces a representative’s duty to be on the House floor, voting for his or her constituents’ interests.