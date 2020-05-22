Opinion | News-Gazette: Back to Springfield for long-absent members of the House and Senate

This editorial appeared in the May 17, 2020, edition of The (Champaign) News-Gazette:
The legislature’s scheduled return to Springfield this week sets the stage for what will be one of the most historically odd sessions ever.
It will be a truncated gathering in the middle of a pandemic with Illinois in a state of economic devastation and a battered budget plan to pass in a heartbeat.
If that doesn’t lay the groundwork for another Illinois-style fiasco, it’s hard to imagine what would.
At the same time, there’s another issue that has sparked considerable conversation, even some humor: Will all legislators submit to House Speaker Michael Madigan’s conduct pledge that includes agreeing to wear masks as a safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus?
Word is that a handful of Republicans are resisting the request of Minority Leader Jim Durkin to toe the line. No masks for them, they say. Will the dissenters be admitted to the session?
Not that it matters much, but dissenting Republicans ought to go with the program. The House and Senate have institutional rules that require deference from members, and this time, masks are one of them. If they wish to speak truth to the lockdown power supported by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Madigan and Senate President Don Harmon, let them do so through the masks.
Of course, majority Democrats aren’t interested in providing a platform for Pritzker critics to take potshots at the governor’s increasingly unpopular lockdown that has claimed the state’s economy as collateral damage. At the same time, they don’t want to have to defend it publicly, either. So it will be interesting to see how the warring parties approach the matter.
The big issue, of course, is passing a budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The collapse in state revenues has complicated matters severely, the reality being that Illinois doesn’t have the money to meet its current obligations and won’t have the money to support desired spending for the new fiscal year, either.
This is a conundrum for spendthrift legislators. If past is prologue, they will spend money the state doesn’t have in the vain hope that it will all work out. That’s the approach that has reduced Illinois to effective bankruptcy.
The good news is that incumbent legislators have been, and probably will continue to be, easily re-elected as a reward for their budgetary malpractice. So why not more of the same? Between complacent voters and gerrymandered legislative districts, lawmakers in both parties have little to worry about in a political sense. Policy wise, it’s another story.
Fortunately for them, the pandemic provides legislators a perfect excuse for doing little. So they probably will pass a budget and hit the road.
If so, it will leave Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot unhappy. Desperate for more revenue, she wants quick approval of plans for an already-authorized Chicago casino, a surefire revenue gusher. But other interests have complicated her efforts — that always happens when the subject of expanding gambling comes up — and they’re likely to gum up the works.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that legislators have another concern — lockdown protests that could generate negative feelings for the governor and his supporters. The natives are clearly getting restless — for good reason — and legislators want no part of that.
So the action plan is for inaction — in Wednesday, out Friday, passing another deficit budget that dumps much of the responsibility for making cuts, and all of the responsibility for the lockdown and its horrendous consequences, on the governor.
Expect many profiles this week in Springfield, but no profiles in courage.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!