Opinion | News-Gazette: Back to Springfield for long-absent members of the House and Senate

Of course, majority Democrats aren’t interested in providing a platform for Pritzker critics to take potshots at the governor’s increasingly unpopular lockdown that has claimed the state’s economy as collateral damage. At the same time, they don’t want to have to defend it publicly, either. So it will be interesting to see how the warring parties approach the matter.

The big issue, of course, is passing a budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The collapse in state revenues has complicated matters severely, the reality being that Illinois doesn’t have the money to meet its current obligations and won’t have the money to support desired spending for the new fiscal year, either.

This is a conundrum for spendthrift legislators. If past is prologue, they will spend money the state doesn’t have in the vain hope that it will all work out. That’s the approach that has reduced Illinois to effective bankruptcy.

The good news is that incumbent legislators have been, and probably will continue to be, easily re-elected as a reward for their budgetary malpractice. So why not more of the same? Between complacent voters and gerrymandered legislative districts, lawmakers in both parties have little to worry about in a political sense. Policy wise, it’s another story.