Opinion | News-Gazette: Buddy, can you spare a dime?

This editorial appeared in the Aug. 9, 2020, edition of The (Champaign) News-Gazette:

News of the physical consequences of the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominae our lives and will for the foreseeable future.

But what of the fiscal consequences of the coronavirus? It’s clearly devastated the economy — more in some places than in others — and the spinoff effects are taking a toll on the states — more in some than in others.

Among the least prepared for the fiscal impact and, as a consequence, the hardest hit is Illinois.

That’s why Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Comptroller Susana Mendoza have been beating the drums for a federal bailout of the state’s cratering finances.

Congress already has passed two bailout packages for individuals, states and local governments. There’s talk of a third. But Democrats and Republicans are caught up in a protracted argument as to its size — anywhere from less than $1 billion to more than $3 billion.

Here’s the state’s problem in a nutshell — its financial management has been so bad for so long that the ship of state is in danger of running aground.